Purdue faces Miami

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Purdue (3-1) vs. Miami (2-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue and Miami both look to put winning streaks together . Purdue won 68-61 over Valparaiso in its last outing. Miami is coming off an 82-60 win over Stetson in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Hurricanes. Complementing Wong is Chris Lykes, who is accounting for 15.5 points, four rebounds and five assists per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Trevion Williams, who is averaging a double-double with 10.5 points and 11 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wong has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 55.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 22 over the last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Miami has held opposing teams to only 34.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

