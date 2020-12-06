CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Pullin scores 22 to…

Pullin scores 22 to lead UC Riverside past Denver 83-63

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside easily defeated Denver 83-63 on Sunday, showing that what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

UC Riverside showed no letdown after toppling the University of Washington in its previous game, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas. The Highlanders were a late addition to the multi-team event, travelling to Las Vegas on 24-hours notice.

Sunday, Pullin scored 20 in the first half, making eight of his first nine shots, as UC Riverside rocked Denver for a 48-29 halftime lead.

Jock Perry added 14 points for UC Riverside (2-1). Arinze Chidom added 13 points. Wil Tattersall had 12 points.

Jase Townsend had 16 points for the Pioneers (1-1). Frank Ryder added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up