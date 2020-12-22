Providence looks to extend streak vs Butler

Providence (5-2, 1-0) vs. Butler (1-3, 0-1) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its…

Providence (5-2, 1-0) vs. Butler (1-3, 0-1)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its eighth straight conference win against Butler. Providence’s last Big East loss came against the St. John’s Red Storm 80-69 on Feb. 12. Butler lost 76-73 loss at home to Southern Illinois on Monday.

.DOMINANT DAVID: David Duke has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Friars. Butler has 39 assists on 70 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the nation. The Butler defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 292nd among Division I teams).

