Providence hangs on for 63-62 win over Davidson

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 10:25 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Nate Watson scored 22 points and Providence held on to defeat Davidson 63-62 in the consolation bracket of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.

The Friars led all the way, building a 19-point lead in the middle of the first half but they couldn’t put the Wildcats away.

After Kellen Grady’s layup with 34 seconds left pulled Davidson within 63-62, two different Friars missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Davidson two chances to pull out the win.

After missing a contest layup with three seconds left, a foul and a miss gave one last chance for a final desperation shot.

Jared Bynum added 14 points and David Duke 13 for Providence (2-1), which plays the winner of UNLV and Alabama for fifth place in the tournament that was moved to North Carolina because of coronavirus concerns. The Friars were just 2 of 16 from 3-point range.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 17 points apiece for the Wildcats (1-2) with Grady grabbing seven rebounds. Davidson had eight 3-pointers.

