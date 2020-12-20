CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New strain found in Colorado | Montgomery Co. officials caution against big New Year's events | Loudoun Co. begins vaccinating health care workers
Providence defeats Seton Hall in OT on last-second shot

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 7:33 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Reeves hit a wide-open corner 3-poi nter on a busted play with 3.1 seconds left in overtime to lead Providence to an 80-77 win over Seton Hall on Sunday.

On the following possession for the Pirates, Takal Molson missed a 3-pointer, and the Friars hung on for the victory.

Providence hadn’t played in 11 days because of COVID-19 issues and was led by 23 points, tying his career high, and 11 rebounds from Nate Watson and 18 points and 10 rebounds from David Duke.

It was Duke who curled in from the right side driving for a score with about five seconds left only to draw three defenders. He managed to stop without drawing a travel call and threaded a bounce pass to Reeves who was wide open in the far corner.

Reeves scored seven points for Providence (5-2, 1-0 Big East), which has won its last three.

The Pirates’ Sandro Mamukelashvili converted a three-point play to even the score at 72 with 8 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. Mamukelashvili had 20 points and six assists for the Pirates (5-4, 2-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Myles Cale and Jared Rhoden each added 16 points.

