Prim leads Missouri St. over Northwestern St. 94-67

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 10:38 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 26 points as Missouri State easily defeated Northwestern State 94-67 on Saturday night.

Prim hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds, nine assists and four blocks.

Isiaih Mosley had 18 points for Missouri State (2-0). Jared Ridder added 18 points and three blocks. Keaton Hervey had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 14 points for the Demons (1-7). Trenton Massner added 10 points. Jamaure Gregg had seven rebounds.

