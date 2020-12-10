CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Preston scores 22 to carry Ohio past Purdue Northwest 92-72

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 6:12 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Preston had 22 points and 11 assists as Ohio easily defeated Purdue Northwest 92-72 on Thursday.

Dwight Wilson III had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Ohio (4-1). Lunden McDay added 14 points and Ben Vander Plas had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jyrus Freels had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Pride. Vincent Miszkiewicz added 10 rebounds.

