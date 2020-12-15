HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas forecast | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 9:49 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Liberty to an 82-52 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points for Liberty (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Darius McGhee added 16 points. Chris Parker had 11 points, eight assists and five steals.

Rahsaan Edwards had 14 points for the Bulldogs (0-8). Floyd Rideau,Jr. added 10 points.

