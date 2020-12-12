CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Preston carries Liberty over Columbia International 73-26

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:17 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston had 11 points off the bench to lead Liberty to a 73-26 win over Columbia International on Saturday.

Isiah Warfield had 10 points for Liberty (5-3). Darius McGhee added 10 points and six rebounds.

Brandon Doss had five points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

