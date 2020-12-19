Portland St. seeks revenge on Weber State

Weber State (3-1, 1-0) vs. Portland State (1-3, 0-1) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State (3-1, 1-0) vs. Portland State (1-3, 0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last played each other on Dec. 18, when the Wildcats shot 48.4 percent from the field while limiting Portland State’s shooters to just 32.8 percent en route to a 28-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Weber State has relied heavily on its seniors. Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Zahir Porter and Michal Kozak have combined to account for 72 percent all Wildcats scoring this season.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 37 assists on 74 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first in the Big Sky with an average of 76.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.