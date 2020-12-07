CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Portland St. goes for…

Portland St. goes for first win vs Northwest University

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northwest University vs. Portland State (0-1)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Northwest University. Portland State lost 86-73 to Portland in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: .

CREATING OFFENSE: Pa’Treon Lee has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Northwest University field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vikings scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pentagon lays out final details in $11.2B plan to consolidate IT networks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up