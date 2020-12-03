CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Portland faces UC Davis

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 3:30 PM

Portland (2-1) vs. UC Davis (1-2)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and UC Davis both look to put winning streaks together . Portland won 74-69 at home against Northwest University on Sunday. UC Davis is coming off a 70-61 win in Santa Clara over Idaho State on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Portland’s Ahmed Ali, Eddie Davis and Mike Henn have combined to account for 48 percent of all Pilots points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ezra Manjon has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. Manjon has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis attempts more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Aggies have averaged 23.7 foul shots per game this season.

