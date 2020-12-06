CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Polk, Huffman carry Central…

Polk, Huffman carry Central Michigan past Western Illinois

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Aundre Polk had 19 points to lead five Central Michigan players in double figures as the Chippewas beat Western Illinois 79-73 on Sunday.

Caleb Huffman added 15 points, Devontae Lane chipped in 14, Meikkel Murray scored 12 and Travon Broadway Jr. had 11 for CMU (1-3). Polk shot 9 for 11 from the field. Lane also had seven rebounds and six assists, while Murray posted eight rebounds.

Tamell Pearson scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (0-2). Rod Johnson Jr. added 15 points and Colton Sandage had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up