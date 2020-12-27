CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Policelli carries Stony Brook past Mass.-Lowell 73-58

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 4:55 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli registered 16 points as Stony Brook topped UMass Lowell 73-58 on Sunday.

Juan Felix Rodriguez added 13 points and seven assists for the Seawolves (5-4, 3-0 American East Conference), and Omar Habwe chipped in 11 points.

Obadiah Noel had 30 points for the River Hawks (2-5, 1-2 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added seven rebounds.

The teams face off again on Monday afternoon.

