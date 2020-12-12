CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Pleasant leads Abilene Christian over McMurry 83-46

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 5:22 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had 16 points and eight rebounds as Abilene Christian easily beat McMurry 83-46 on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 12 points for Abilene Christian (6-1). Damien Daniels and Logan McLaughlin added 10 points apiece.

Remy Minor had 10 points and six rebounds for the War Hawks. DJ Worrell added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Shaydon Campbell had six rebounds.

___

___

