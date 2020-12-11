CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Pitt plays Gardner-Webb

Pitt plays Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gardner-Webb (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh (3-1)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh squares off against Gardner-Webb in an early season matchup. Gardner-Webb came up short in an 86-84 game at Western Kentucky on Thursday. Pittsburgh is coming off a 71-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Xavier Johnson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.2 points per game last season. The Panthers offense put up 68.5 points per matchup on their way to a 9-2 record against non-ACC competition. Gardner-Webb went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers seem to agree the Presidential Transition Act could use some work

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up