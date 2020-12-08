CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Pippen scores 23 to…

Pippen scores 23 to carry Kent St past Detroit Mercy 80-66

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 9:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Danny Pippen had 23 points as Kent State defeated Detroit Mercy 80-66 on Tuesday night.

Mike Nuga had 15 points and six rebounds for Kent State (2-1). Gabe O’Neal added 12 points, and Justyn Hamilton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 21 points for the Titans (0-3). Willy Isiani added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

Space Force sets up innovation hub to connect with commercial partners

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up