CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » College Basketball » Pinzan leads No. 21…

Pinzan leads No. 21 South Florida women over Tulsa 63-35

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had 13 points to help No. 21 South Florida beat Tulsa 63-35 on Wednesday night.

Pinzan finished 5 of 9 from the field and had four assists and two steals. The Bulls (6-1, 3-0 American) won their fifth straight and third straight road game to open the conference season. Bethy Mununga added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke scored 10 apiece.

Wyvette Mayberry scored nine points on 3-of-17 shooting for the Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-3). Madi Washington also scored nine. Tulsa made 11 of 57 (19%) from the field and 6 of 24 (25%) from 3-point range.

South Florida scored the first seven points and never trailed in the game. The Bulls held Tulsa to 13 first-half points and had their largest lead at the final score.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees 'light at the end of tunnel' in new year

After a year of high retention, the Navy is thinking about force balance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up