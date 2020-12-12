CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Perry scores 14 to carry CS Bakersfield past Idaho 76-66

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 6:36 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Czar Perry had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield defeated Idaho 76-66 on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Shawn Stith added 11 points and Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-4). DeAndre Robinson added 13 points and Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

