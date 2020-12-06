CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Penn scores 22 to lift Bellarmine past Howard 84-63

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:35 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Penn had 22 points as Bellarmine rolled past Howard 84-63 on Sunday night.

Pedro Bradshaw had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bellarmine (1-1). Alec Pfriem added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Ethan Claycomb had 12 points.

Steve Settle III had 23 points for the Bison (0-4). Kyle Foster added 16 points and Jordan Wood had 11 points.

