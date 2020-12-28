CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Penn scores 21 to carry Drake over Indiana State 73-66

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 7:46 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Roman Penn had 21 points as Drake won its 11th straight game, getting past Indiana State 73-66 on Monday.

Joseph Yesufu had 13 points for Drake (11-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jake LaRavia had 20 points for the Sycamores (3-4, 0-2). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Tyreke Key had 11 points.

