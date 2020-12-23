CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Parker scores 26 to carry Idaho St over Northern Colorado

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 7:21 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Brayden Parker had 26 points as Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 71-56 on Wednesday.

Malik Porter had 13 points for Idaho State (4-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Tarik Cool added 13 points, and Robert Ford III had 10 points and six rebounds.

Daylen Kountz had 15 points for the Bears (4-3, 1-1). Kur Jockuch added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Masten had 10 points and six rebounds.

