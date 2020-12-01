CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Parham scores 22 to lead VMI over Longwood 84-71

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:46 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham scored 22 points and VMI topped Longwood 84-71 on Tuesday.

Sean Conway added a career-high 19 points for the Keydets (2-1). Jake Stephens added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points. Myles Lewis had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 18 points for the Lancers (0-2). Justin Hill added 15 points and six assists. Christian Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

