Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 9:54 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures as the Keydets easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72 on Tuesday night.

Sean Conway added 15 points for the Keydets (5-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 12 points. Trey Bonham and Kamdyn Curfman each scored 11 points.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Lewis also had three blocks.

Tyrese Duncan had 15 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins and Tyron Duncan added 11 points.

