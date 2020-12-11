CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Painter leads Delaware over…

Painter leads Delaware over George Washington 68-65

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dylan Painter had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Delaware to a 68-65 win over George Washington on Friday night.

Kevin Anderson had 13 points for Delaware (2-1). Ryan Allen added 12 points. Ebby Asamoah had 10 points.

James Bishop had 14 points for the Colonials (1-4). Jamison Battle added 14 points. Chase Paar had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up