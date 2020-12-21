HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Pack scores season-high 16, Kansas State beats Jacksonville

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 4:21 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Nijel Pack scored a season-high 16 points, with four 3-pointers, and Kansas State rolled to a 70-46 win over Jacksonville on Monday.

DaJuan Gordon had his second career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-5), and Mike McGuirl added 12 points and seven assists. Pack also had six rebounds and five assists as K-State had 23 helpers on 27 baskets.

Bryce Workman topped the Dolphins (6-4) with 10 points. Jacksonville shot 34% from the field and was outrebounded 45-22.

McGuirl and Selton Miguel opened the game with 3-pointers, and Pack added two from distance with McGuirl making another in a 13-0 run that had the lead at 24-10 with almost nine minutes left in the first half.

The Wildcats were 9 of 17 behind the arc in building a 42-23 lead at the break. They cooled off in the second half, going 2 of 15 from distance, but the lead remained more than 20 for the last 16:51.

It was the first meeting between the schools. K-State, which lost to second-ranked Baylor 100-69 on Saturday, is scheduled to play Omaha on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

