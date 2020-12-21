HOLIDAY NEWS: Limit celebrations to immediate family | Krampus in DC | Why gifts are arriving late | Christmas displays in Va.
Home » College Basketball » Pacific squares off against…

Pacific squares off against Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Katherine College vs. Pacific (3-1)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Pacific is coming off a 92-64 win over Westmont in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jeremiah Bailey has averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Broc Finstuen has paired with Bailey and is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Jackson has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 10-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Tigers scored 68.8 points per matchup across those 14 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up