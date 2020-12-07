CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Owens scores 20 to…

Owens scores 20 to carry UMBC past George Washington 92-81

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — L.J. Owens had 20 points as Maryland-Baltimore County topped George Washington 92-81 on Monday night.

Daniel Akin had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 18 points and six rebounds, and Brandon Horvath had 17 points and six assists.

James Bishop had 20 points and six assists for the Colonials (1-3). Jamison Battle added 19 points and Maceo Jack had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Pentagon lays out final details in $11.2B plan to consolidate IT networks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up