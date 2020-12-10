OU plays host to FAMU

Florida A&M (0-3) vs. Oklahoma (2-1) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and…

Florida A&M (0-3) vs. Oklahoma (2-1)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Oklahoma look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of ugly road losses on Wednesday. Oklahoma lost 99-77 to Xavier, while Florida A&M came up short in an 87-66 game at Oregon.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Austin Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have combined to account for 61 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season. For Florida A&M, Kamron Reaves, DJ Jones and Bryce Moragne have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this year.ACCURATE AUSTIN: A. Reaves has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has scored 65.7 points per game and allowed 79 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 88 points per game.

