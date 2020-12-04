CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
OU looks to extend streak vs TCU

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 5:30 PM

Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0) vs. TCU (4-0, 0-0)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over TCU. Oklahoma has won by an average of 7 points in its last six wins over the Horned Frogs. TCU’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2017, an 82-63 win.

LEADING THE WAY: .MIGHTY MANEK: Brady Manek has connected on 72.7 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST SEASON: These conference foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Oklahoma sweeping the season series.

