Osunniyi leads St. Bonaventure past Akron 81-74

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 4:50 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Osun Osunniyi had a career-high 25 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Akron 81-74 on Tuesday.

Dominick Welch had 18 points for Saint Bonaventure (1-0). Kyle Lofton added 17 points.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 22 points and seven assists for the Zips (1-1). Camron Reece added 12 points and Jermaine Marshall had nine rebounds.

