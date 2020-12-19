CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Osunniyi carries St. Bonaventure…

Osunniyi carries St. Bonaventure over Hofstra 77-69

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Osun Osunniyi recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Saint Bonaventure to a 77-69 win over Hofstra on Saturday.

Kyle Lofton had 16 points and nine assists for Saint Bonaventure (2-0). Dominick Welch added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Holmes had nine rebounds.

Jalen Ray had 28 points for the Pride (3-3). Isaac Kante added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Caleb Burgess had six assists.

Tareq Coburn, whose 21 points per game heading into the contest led the Pride, was held to 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Saint Bonaventure plays Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Hofstra matches up against Richmond on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up