Oregon squares off against Portland

Portland (5-1) vs. Oregon (4-1) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Oregon both…

Portland (5-1) vs. Oregon (4-1)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Oregon both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Oregon earned a 74-71 win at Washington on Saturday, while Portland won 88-74 at home against College of Idaho on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., N’Faly Dante and LJ Figueroa have combined to account for 82 percent of all Ducks points this season.ACCURATE AHMED: Ahmed Ali has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pilots. Oregon has an assist on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) over its past three contests while Portland has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pilots have averaged 27.5 free throws per game and 29.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.