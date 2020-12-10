CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Moderna updates | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Oregon looks for road…

Oregon looks for road win vs Washington

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oregon (3-1, 0-0) vs. Washington (1-3, 0-1)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its fourth straight win over Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington’s last win at home against the Ducks came on Jan. 18, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors. Through four games, Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., N’Faly Dante and LJ Figueroa have combined to account for 81 percent of all Ducks scoring this season.EXCELLENT EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ducks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has 25 assists on 67 field goals (37.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oregon has assists on 51 of 97 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Washington has averaged only 57.3 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies are giving up 65 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up