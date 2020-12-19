CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Onyenwere, Chou and defense lift No. 11 UCLA past Cal 71-37

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 5:30 PM

Michaela Onyenwere and Natalie Chou scored 18 points apiece and No. 11 UCLA cruised to a 71-37 win over California on Saturday.

Emily Bessoir added 13 points for the Bruins (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference), who face No. 1 Stanford on Monday.

Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (0-6, 0-3).

Onyenwere scored the first two baskets of the game and closed the first quarter that gave the Bruins aa 19-8 lead. It was 37-21 at the half and the lead kept growing.

UCLA only shot 39% but that was good enough with the Bruins’ defense. Cal shot 28%, going 2 of 14 from 3-point range, and had 30 turnovers UCLA, which had 10 turnovers, converted into 28 points. The Bruins were credited with 20 steals.

