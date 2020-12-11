CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Omier leads Arkansas St. over Central Baptist 81-69

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas State to an 81-69 win over Central Baptist on Friday night.

Caleb Fields had 15 points for Arkansas State (2-4). Marquis Eaton added 14 points. Keyon Wesley had eight rebounds.

Kelvin Robinson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs. Tajuan Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Tedrick Wolfe had 11 points.

