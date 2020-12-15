HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Olivari scores 35 to lift Rice past Houston Baptist 90-79

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 5:26 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a career-high 35 points as Rice defeated Houston Baptist 90-79 on Tuesday.

Olivari made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Chris Mullins had 14 points for Rice (5-1). Riley Abercrombie added 11 points.

Pedro Castro had 19 points for the Huskies (1-5). Darius Lee added 13 points and Za-Ontay Boothman had 12 points.

