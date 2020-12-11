CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ole Miss squares off…

Ole Miss squares off against UNCW

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNC Wilmington (3-2) vs. Mississippi (1-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . UNC Wilmington won easily 116-66 over St. Andrews Presbyterian on Wednesday. Mississippi is coming off an 80-45 win over Jackson State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Wilmington’s Mike Okauru, Ty Gadsden and John Bowen have combined to account for 33 percent of all Seahawks scoring this season.MIGHTY MIKE: Okauru has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.8 points per game last season. The Rebels offense scored 71.2 points per contest on their way to a 9-4 record against non-SEC competition. UNC Wilmington went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up