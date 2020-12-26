CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia | | Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans
Home » College Basketball » Oladapo leads Oakland over…

Oladapo leads Oakland over Detroit 77-75 in OT

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Oladapo had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Micah Parrish had an offensive rebound and putback with two seconds left to lift Oakland to a 77-75 overtime win over Detroit on Saturday, snapping the Golden Grizzlies’ season-opening nine-game losing streak — the longest to start a season in program history.

Oakland (1-9, 1-2 Horizon League) had lost 10 consecutive games dating to last season, which had been the sixth longest losing streak in the nation. The Grizzlies have won eight in a row against Detroit.

Parrish had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Trey Townsend added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had eight points and 12 assists.

Bul Kuol scored a career-high 28 points for the Titans (1-6, 0-3). Antoine Davis added 18 points.

Davis missed a potential winning shot as time expired.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up