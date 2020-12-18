Oklahoma St., No. 11 Texas seek first conference win

Oklahoma State (6-1, 0-1) vs. No. 11 Texas (6-1, 0-0) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Oklahoma State (6-1, 0-1) vs. No. 11 Texas (6-1, 0-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State meets No. 11 Texas as both teams look for its first Big 12 win of the season. Oklahoma State fell short in a 77-76 game to TCU in its last outing. Texas is coming off a 79-63 win over Sam Houston State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma State has won its last three road games, scoring 70.7 points, while allowing 64.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Texas has an assist on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Cowboys have averaged 22.7 free throws per game.

