Okauru lifts UNC Wilmington past Campbell 78-59

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 3:41 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru scored 17 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 78-59 on Monday.

Jaylen Sims and Ty Gadsden added 15 points, and Joe Pridgen had 14 points and 13 rebounds for UNC Wilmington (5-3).

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Camels (4-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

