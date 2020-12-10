CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ohio takes on Purdue Northwest

Ohio takes on Purdue Northwest

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Northwest vs. Ohio (3-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats will be taking on the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Ohio is coming off a 101-46 home win against Cleveland State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jason Preston has averaged 18.8 points, seven rebounds and 7.8 assists this year for Ohio. Complementing Preston is Dwight Wilson III, who is averaging 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 6-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bobcats put up 68.5 points per matchup in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up