Ohio takes on Marshall

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 6:30 PM

Ohio (4-1) vs. Marshall (3-0)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Marshall both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a big victory in their last game. Marshall earned an 84-72 road win over College of Charleston on Wednesday, while Ohio won easily 92-72 at home against Purdue Northwest on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Darius George and Jannson Williams have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Thundering Herd scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jason Preston has directly created 54 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Marshall’s Williams has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 87.2 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

