Ohio hosts Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (0-1) vs. Ohio (2-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Ohio look to bounce back from losses. Cleveland State fell 70-61 at Toledo on Tuesday. Ohio lost 77-75 to Illinois on Nov. 27.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jason Preston has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State went 3-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Vikings gave up 74.8 points per game while scoring 59.3 per contest. Ohio went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 68.5 points and allowing 69.5 per game in the process.

