CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Ohio goes on 40-0…

Ohio goes on 40-0 scoring run to set NCAA record

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio went on a 40-0 scoring run, spanning halftime, to set a NCAA record for a game involving two Division I men’s basketball teams, and the Bobcats beat Cleveland State 101-46 on Sunday.

Lunden McDay closed the first half with a 3-pointer as Ohio scored the final five points for a 51-25 lead. Ohio then opened the second half by scoring the first 35 points — with 3-pointers from four different players.

Cleveland State missed 17 straight shots during the run. The Vikings ended their scoring drought on a free throw with 8:03 left, and didn’t make its first field goal of the second half until the 5:10 mark.

According to the NCAA record book, Oklahoma scored 39-straight points in a first-half run against Weber State on December 22, 2014.

McDay scored 20 points and Dwight Wilson III had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio (3-1). Jason Preston, named the MAC player of the week, had 12 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Deante Johnson had nine points and six rebounds for Cleveland State (0-2).

The Vikings went 0 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half and shot 12% (3 for 25). For the game, they were 3 of 23 from distance and shot 23%. Meanwhile, the Bobcats shot 59% from the field (35-59).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up