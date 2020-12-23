CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
O'Hearn scores 19 to lift NJIT past Rider 81-66

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn scored 19 points to lead NJIT to an 81-66 win over Rider on Wednesday.

Zach Cooks had 17 points and seven rebounds for NJIT (1-1).

Dontrell McQuarter had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyrel Bladen had nine rebounds and Christian Ings added eight.

