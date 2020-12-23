CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Oduro, Greene lead George…

Oduro, Greene lead George Mason past Towson 70-65

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro registered 19 points and eight rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat Towson 70-65 on Wednesday.

Javon Greene added 13 points and Jamal Hartwell II chipped in 12 points for George Mason (4-1).

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (0-4). Juwan Gray added 14 points and Zane Martin had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up