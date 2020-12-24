Oakland looks to extend streak vs Detroit

Oakland (0-9, 0-2) vs. Detroit (1-5, 0-2) Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its…

Oakland (0-9, 0-2) vs. Detroit (1-5, 0-2)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Detroit. Oakland has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Titans. Detroit’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2017, a 93-88 win.

STEPPING UP: This game represents a Detroit homecoming for Golden Grizzlies junior Rashad Williams, who is averaging 13.9 points. Jalen Moore has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The Titans have been led by Antoine Davis, who is averaging 16.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

COLD SPELLS: Oakland has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 68.1 points and allowing 90.3 points during those contests. Detroit has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 86.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Detroit has 39 assists on 75 field goals (52 percent) across its previous three outings while Oakland has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

