Nwandu, Hammond lead Niagara past Albany (NY) 70-65

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 5:52 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu registered 16 points as Niagara narrowly defeated Albany 70-65 on Tuesday.

Marcus Hammond added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (3-3), and Justin Roberts chipped in 12 points. Both made a pair of free throws in the last 10 seconds to ice the game.

CJ Kelly had 17 points for the Great Danes (0-3). Kellon Taylor added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jamel Horton had 10 points.

