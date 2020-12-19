CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Nutall lifts Sam Houston…

Nutall lifts Sam Houston State over Rice 82-69

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 24 points and Demarkus Lampley added 21 as Sam Houston State beat Rice 82-69 on Saturday.

Jarren Cook had 12 points for Sam Houston State (4-5). Bryce Monroe added 11 points.

Quincy Olivari had 17 points for the Owls (5-2). Chris Mullins added 15 points and Travis Evee had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up